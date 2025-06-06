Bond Girlathon Friday : Week of 5/30/2025 Results : New Matches for 6/6/2025

Birth Name: Valerie Therese Leon

Age: 81, born 12 November 1943

Country of origin: United Kingdom

Currently Residing In: United Kingdom

Spy who loved me ; James Bond investigates the hijacking of British and Russian submarines carrying nuclear warheads, with the help of a K.G.B. agent whose lover he killed.

Never say never again ; James Bond is called upon to try to recover nuclear bombs stolen by Spectre, but he will have to get rid of a professional assassin, hired especially to eliminate him.