Bond Girlathon Friday : Week of 5/30/2025 Results : New Matches for 6/6/2025

Looks like I’m up for guest hosting duties this week. Sorry for the late start but I was watching “The Longest Day” today.

Results

Mie HamaNo PreferenceHalle Berry
661111
Akiko WakabayashiNo PreferenceRosemund Pike
360130

Matches for 6/6/2025

Match 1

Tsai Chin (Ling) vs Rachel Grant (Peaceful Fountains of Desire)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Tsai Chin0 – 1 – 022 – 1 – 126
Ling

Actress:Tsai Chin
Nationality:Chinese
Bond Movie:You Only Live Twice (1967)

Synopsis:

In the opening scenes of the film, Bond is shown in bed with Ling, as the two discuss why Chinese girls taste different from all other girls. Ling gets up and presses a button that rockets the bed upwards into the wall, and two gunmen enter the room to kill Bond. It is later revealed to the audience that Ling was helping to stage Bond’s death in order to keep his enemies off his back.

Tsai Chin

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Rachel Grant1 – 0 – 0201 – 4 – 43
Peaceful Fountains of Desire

Actress:Rachel Grant
Nationality:Filipino
Bond Movie:Die Another Day (2002)

Synopsis:

Peaceful Fountains of Desire was a masseuse working for Mr Chang of the Hong Kong Yacht Club Hotel. Bond arrived and took the presidential suite, and was soon surprised to have a complimentary masseuse knock at the door. Knowing Mr Chang was with Chinese Intelligence, Bond felt down the girl’s legs and took her gun. He smashed a nearby mirror to reveal Mr Chang spying on him, and talked to Chang directly instead of having the girl find out information.

Rachel Grant

Who do you prefer?
Match 2

Karin Dor (Helga Brandt) vs Valerie Leon (Lady in Bahamas – Hotel Receptionist)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Karin Dor0 – 1 – 064 – 0 – 154
Helga Brandt

Actress:Karin Dor
Nationality:German
Bond Movie:You Only Live Twice (1967)

Synopsis:

Helga Brandt was a SPECTRE henchwoman who pretended to fall in love with Bond and switch to his side, only to try and kill him the next morning. For failing to kill Bond, Brandt is killed by head of SPECTRE Blofeld, who drops her into a pool of piranha fish. Helga Brandt was very similar to prior Bond girl Fiona Volpe, as the producers tried to replicate their prior success.

Karen Dor

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Valerie Leon1 – 0 – 0127 – 2 – 44
Lady in Bahamas : Hotel Recptionist

Birth Name: Valerie Therese Leon

Age: 81, born 12 November 1943

Country of origin:  United Kingdom

Currently Residing In:  United Kingdom

Spy who loved me ; James Bond investigates the hijacking of British and Russian submarines carrying nuclear warheads, with the help of a K.G.B. agent whose lover he killed.

Never say never again ; James Bond is called upon to try to recover nuclear bombs stolen by Spectre, but he will have to get rid of a professional assassin, hired especially to eliminate him.

Valerie Leon

Who do you prefer?
One Comment

  1. Ahh, D-Day again, the real old days. I was remembering just the old days, when you illegally downloaded music it would transfer everything but the drum tracks, so you’d have to duplicate those on your own.

