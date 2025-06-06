Bond Girlathon Friday : Week of 5/30/2025 Results : New Matches for 6/6/2025

Looks like I’m up for guest hosting duties this week. Sorry for the late start but I was watching “The Longest Day” today.
Matches for 6/6/2025
Match 1
Tsai Chin (Ling) vs Rachel Grant (Peaceful Fountains of Desire)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Tsai Chin
|0 – 1 – 0
|22 – 1 – 126
Actress: Tsai Chin Nationality: Chinese Bond Movie: You Only Live Twice (1967)
Synopsis:
In the opening scenes of the film, Bond is shown in bed with Ling, as the two discuss why Chinese girls taste different from all other girls. Ling gets up and presses a button that rockets the bed upwards into the wall, and two gunmen enter the room to kill Bond. It is later revealed to the audience that Ling was helping to stage Bond’s death in order to keep his enemies off his back.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Rachel Grant
|1 – 0 – 0
|201 – 4 – 43
Actress: Rachel Grant Nationality: Filipino Bond Movie: Die Another Day (2002)
Synopsis:
Peaceful Fountains of Desire was a masseuse working for Mr Chang of the Hong Kong Yacht Club Hotel. Bond arrived and took the presidential suite, and was soon surprised to have a complimentary masseuse knock at the door. Knowing Mr Chang was with Chinese Intelligence, Bond felt down the girl’s legs and took her gun. He smashed a nearby mirror to reveal Mr Chang spying on him, and talked to Chang directly instead of having the girl find out information.
Match 2
Karin Dor (Helga Brandt) vs Valerie Leon (Lady in Bahamas – Hotel Receptionist)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Karin Dor
|0 – 1 – 0
|64 – 0 – 154
Actress: Karin Dor Nationality: German Bond Movie: You Only Live Twice (1967)
Synopsis:
Helga Brandt was a SPECTRE henchwoman who pretended to fall in love with Bond and switch to his side, only to try and kill him the next morning. For failing to kill Bond, Brandt is killed by head of SPECTRE Blofeld, who drops her into a pool of piranha fish. Helga Brandt was very similar to prior Bond girl Fiona Volpe, as the producers tried to replicate their prior success.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Valerie Leon
|1 – 0 – 0
|127 – 2 – 44
Birth Name: Valerie Therese Leon
Age: 81, born 12 November 1943
Country of origin: United Kingdom
Currently Residing In: United Kingdom
Spy who loved me ; James Bond investigates the hijacking of British and Russian submarines carrying nuclear warheads, with the help of a K.G.B. agent whose lover he killed.
Never say never again ; James Bond is called upon to try to recover nuclear bombs stolen by Spectre, but he will have to get rid of a professional assassin, hired especially to eliminate him.
