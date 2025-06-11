OK, I’m Just Going To Leave This Here Posted by Oppo on 11 June 2025, 4:00 pm Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing Pool Floats For Sexual GratificationOutkick | June 04, 2025 Judge not… Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Whatever floats his boat.
Cop thinking to himself after emptying the bag of floats: “the guy is crazy it looks like he was using Elmer’s glue to glue all of them together.”
Eww
Hey, lots of folks get off on stealing – it’s the rush of not getting caught… or am I missing some important clue here?
He’s a fan of Beyond-Sea?
He’d probably overload on an airbag deployment. Lucky he’s not a Car-Dashian.
Man Who Steal Pool Floats Addicted to Fox News
To be honest, that floating flamingo is drop dead sexy.
Honesty is not needed in all situations.
Be honest Walrus. You know you would love to be floating on top of a sexy female emu instead.
I’m more interested in the guy (gal?) who had blow up dolls as pool floats. What’s the story there? And by story I mean, the jokes.