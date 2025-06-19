Outrageous! IMAO Sports Team Must Be Renamed

Posted by on

Apparently the “Fighting Disease-Carrying Foreigners” is offensive to some. So we’re going to try “Fightin’ Disease-Carryin’ Foreigners.” Maybe it was the “g”s that ticked them off.

