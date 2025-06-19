Outrageous! IMAO Sports Team Must Be Renamed Posted by Oppo on 19 June 2025, 5:00 pm Apparently the “Fighting Disease-Carrying Foreigners” is offensive to some. So we’re going to try “Fightin’ Disease-Carryin’ Foreigners.” Maybe it was the “g”s that ticked them off.
You need to change “Foreigners” to “Furr’ners” as well, just to be thorough…
Rename them the IMAO Garter Snakes…because they like slithering through an elegant garter belt.
https://youtu.be/w48oh0oS-FU?si=mypRorZDsFrWTuBn
Missing the “g” spot may get you bad reviews…
I believe in the “8spot”..it’s like a race track and there’s no slowing down.