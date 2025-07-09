Straight Line of the Day: Michelle Obama’s Developing a Netflix Show About IMAO (and You’re Featured in It)! Sneak Preview: … Posted by Oppo on 9 July 2025, 12:00 pm Act I, Scene V: Oppo {looks angry}: “Whatchu talkin’ ’bout, Walrus?” 2
Sneak Preview: …
Trump: (pointing to a portrait of Mich in the WH) — “My fellow Americans if you don’t believe in Big Foot now
👣 you don’t know squatch.”
DamnCat: [hiss] [spit] [growl]
He went hiss when he moved
And spit when he stopped
And growl when he stood still…
We’ll never know just who he is and I guess we never will.
(I’ll leave you to figure out who the pronoun refers to.)
Walrus: “All of these interns are soaking wet…”
Oppo: “I meant to do that…”
Oppo: Friends, Moon-Nukers, countrymen, lend me your ears;
I come to bury Frank J Fleming, not to praise him.
Frank J: I’m not dead.
Oppo: The bad takes that men do lives after them;
The humor is oft interred with their bones;
So let it be with Frank J. The noble Basil
Basil: It’s “Basil”.
Frank J: Stop shoveling dirt on me!
Oppo: Hath told you Frank was ambitious:
If it were so, it was a hilarious fault,
And grievously hath Caesar answer’d it.
Basil: You forgot to change that one to “Frank”.
Oppo: Here, under leave of Harvey and the rest—
For Harvey is an honourable man;
So are they all, all honourable men—
Frank J: *spits dirt out of mouth* Somebody stop them!
Oppo: Come I to speak in Frank J’s funeral.
He was my friend, faithful and just to me:
Frank J: Then stop the gravediggers!
Oppo: But Brutus says he was ambitious;
And Basil is an honourable man.
Basil: You missed another one.
Oppo: He hath brought many eyeballs home to IMAO
Whose snark did the comment sections fill:
Did this in Frank J seem ambitious?
Frank J: You’ll never get away with this!
Oppo: When that the lurkers have cried, Frank J hath laughed:
Ambition should be made of sterner stuff:
Yet Walrus says he was ambitious;
And Walrus is an honourable man.
Basil: Wait, I thought I was Brutus.
Walrus: Get with the times, bro.
Oppo: You all did see that on the home page
I thrice presented him some kingly bacon,
Which he did thrice refuse: was this ambition?
Frank J: I would never refuse bacon! It’s all lies!
Oppo: Yet Basil says he was ambitious;
And, sure, he is an honourable man.
Basil: Ha! Take that!
Walrus: Well, at least he pronounced my name correctly.
Oppo: I speak not to disprove what Walrus spoke,
Walrus: *smug silence*
Basil: *pouts*
Oppo: But here I am to speak what I do know.
When a man like Frank J slips and falls on a sidewalk in front of a public library, then he is entitled to no less than two million in compensatory damages, and two million in punitive damages.
Harvey: Why wasn’t I in this?
Bacon, half slice.
I am simply in awe.
Good morning, Oppo! Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to untie the legendary Basil/Not Basil Knot… assemble your usual team of likeable misfits, including the irascible Walrus and your bevy of Hollywood hotties… Should you or any member of your IMAO Force be caught or killed, the Emu will disavow any knowledge of your action. This message will self-destruct n five seconds, but the internet is forever…try to leave those interns alone in the meantime.
I want to be played by Brad Pitt. The Emu wants Big Bird. The Yak could not be reached for comment.
Sorry. Not gonna happen. Central casting has quotas to fill, you know?
And since they’re currently on Holiday in central Africa the short list is currently:
A western lowland gorilla
A yellow billed stork
and
A giant African water shrew
(respectively)
The effects budget is meh, but they’ll make up for it with a lack of story telling.
Come on, at least an upland gorilla for Pete’s sake.
Anyone who comments here could easily play The Yak.
No, they cannot my good man.
AH! Of course you are right. Maybe Brad Pitt?
We have the following real life people to cast. (Select your actor. Fill in the blanks.)
FrankJ _____________________
SarahK ____________________
Harvey ____________________
Basil ______________________
Spacemonkey _____________
Scary Evil Monkey _________
Mr. Right __________________
Keln ______________________
Oppo _____________________
Walrus ____________________
Jimmy ____________________ (gotcha! 🤣)
It’s Netflix so….
FrankJ – Denzel Washington
SarahK – Viola Davis
Harvey – Steve Harvey
Basil – Wesley Snipes
Spacemonkey – Kamala Harris (falls out of coconut tree)
Scary Evil Monkey – James Carville (token)
Oppo – Eddy Murphy
Walrus – Samuel L Jackson
Jimmy – Jussie Smollett
But…who’s going to play Damn Cat, who’s going to play Bob B, and most importantly who’s going to play zzyzx??
DamnCat: Maybe the cat that James Bond evil genius kept petting.
Bob B: Al Sharpton? Or Chris Rock — take your pick.
zzyzx: Now, this is an especially tough case, and we’ve given this a lot of thought. Your Delta Tau actor will be . . . Clevon Little from “Blazing Saddles.”
Or the shoe-shiner from “Caddyshack.” {“Boy”? Why you son of a . . . }
Hank Azaria
DamnCat – Jodi Lyn O’Keefe (Esther Rosenblatt)
Bob B – Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper)
zzyzx – John Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter)
(“Jimmy – Jussie Smollett” – pfffft. You’re fired! 🤣)
At least you get a Subwaaah sandwich out of it.