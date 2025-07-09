23 Comments

  4. Oppo: Friends, Moon-Nukers, countrymen, lend me your ears;
    I come to bury Frank J Fleming, not to praise him.
    Frank J: I’m not dead.
    Oppo: The bad takes that men do lives after them;
    The humor is oft interred with their bones;
    So let it be with Frank J. The noble Basil
    Basil: It’s “Basil”.
    Frank J: Stop shoveling dirt on me!
    Oppo: Hath told you Frank was ambitious:
    If it were so, it was a hilarious fault,
    And grievously hath Caesar answer’d it.
    Basil: You forgot to change that one to “Frank”.
    Oppo: Here, under leave of Harvey and the rest—
    For Harvey is an honourable man;
    So are they all, all honourable men—
    Frank J: *spits dirt out of mouth* Somebody stop them!
    Oppo: Come I to speak in Frank J’s funeral.
    He was my friend, faithful and just to me:
    Frank J: Then stop the gravediggers!
    Oppo: But Brutus says he was ambitious;
    And Basil is an honourable man.
    Basil: You missed another one.
    Oppo: He hath brought many eyeballs home to IMAO
    Whose snark did the comment sections fill:
    Did this in Frank J seem ambitious?
    Frank J: You’ll never get away with this!
    Oppo: When that the lurkers have cried, Frank J hath laughed:
    Ambition should be made of sterner stuff:
    Yet Walrus says he was ambitious;
    And Walrus is an honourable man.
    Basil: Wait, I thought I was Brutus.
    Walrus: Get with the times, bro.
    Oppo: You all did see that on the home page
    I thrice presented him some kingly bacon,
    Which he did thrice refuse: was this ambition?
    Frank J: I would never refuse bacon! It’s all lies!
    Oppo: Yet Basil says he was ambitious;
    And, sure, he is an honourable man.
    Basil: Ha! Take that!
    Walrus: Well, at least he pronounced my name correctly.
    Oppo: I speak not to disprove what Walrus spoke,
    Walrus: *smug silence*
    Basil: *pouts*
    Oppo: But here I am to speak what I do know.
    When a man like Frank J slips and falls on a sidewalk in front of a public library, then he is entitled to no less than two million in compensatory damages, and two million in punitive damages.
    Harvey: Why wasn’t I in this?

  5. Good morning, Oppo! Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to untie the legendary Basil/Not Basil Knot… assemble your usual team of likeable misfits, including the irascible Walrus and your bevy of Hollywood hotties… Should you or any member of your IMAO Force be caught or killed, the Emu will disavow any knowledge of your action. This message will self-destruct n five seconds, but the internet is forever…try to leave those interns alone in the meantime.

  7. We have the following real life people to cast. (Select your actor. Fill in the blanks.)

    FrankJ _____________________
    SarahK ____________________
    Harvey ____________________
    Basil ______________________
    Spacemonkey _____________
    Scary Evil Monkey _________
    Mr. Right __________________
    Keln ______________________
    Oppo _____________________
    Walrus ____________________
    Jimmy ____________________ (gotcha! 🤣)

    • It’s Netflix so….

      FrankJ – Denzel Washington
      SarahK – Viola Davis
      Harvey – Steve Harvey
      Basil – Wesley Snipes
      Spacemonkey – Kamala Harris (falls out of coconut tree)
      Scary Evil Monkey – James Carville (token)
      Oppo – Eddy Murphy
      Walrus – Samuel L Jackson
      Jimmy – Jussie Smollett

    • DamnCat: Maybe the cat that James Bond evil genius kept petting.

      Bob B: Al Sharpton? Or Chris Rock — take your pick.

      zzyzx: Now, this is an especially tough case, and we’ve given this a lot of thought. Your Delta Tau actor will be . . . Clevon Little from “Blazing Saddles.”

      Or the shoe-shiner from “Caddyshack.” {“Boy”? Why you son of a . . . }

      Reply to this comment

  9. DamnCat – Jodi Lyn O’Keefe (Esther Rosenblatt)
    Bob B – Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper)
    zzyzx – John Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter)

    (“Jimmy – Jussie Smollett” – pfffft. You’re fired! 🤣)

