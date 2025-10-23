U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer strategic bombers carried out a series of unprecedented flights over the Caribbean
Zona Militar | October 23, 2025 | Editorial staff
.
U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer strategic bombers carried out a series of unprecedented flights over the Caribbean
Zona Militar | October 23, 2025 | Editorial staff
.
They’re taking closeup recon photos of the nudist babes only as they were informed of a possible Female Nudist Suicide Bombers Gang. Don’t ask me where they hide the bombs.
Sure beats the hell out of the Bay of Pigs.
…or the Whiskey Rebellion.
They heard the wild blew yonder.
They have earthed the surly bonds of slips.