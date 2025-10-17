Bond Girlathon Friday : Results for 10/10/2025 : New Matches for 10/17/2025

Bernie sez to say hello to everyone for him as I guest host this week.
Results
|Famke Janssen
|No Preference
|Claudine Auger
|150
|2
|95
|Luciana Paluzzi
|No Preference
|Serena Gordon
|121
|4
|67
New Matches for 10/17/2025
Match 1
Molly Peters (Patricia Fearing) vs Michelle Yeoh (Wai Lin)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Molly Peters
|2 – 1 – 0
|423 – 2 – 336
Actress: Molly Peters Nationality: English Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:
Patricia Fearing was a nurse working at the Shrublands health clinic, where Bond had been sent to detoxify from too many martinis. After nearly being killed by SPECTRE agent Count Lippe, Bond won the sympathy of Patricia, and the two spent the night with a steam room and a mink glove.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Michelle Yeoh
|1 – 2 – 0
|179 – 5 – 402
Actress: Michelle Yeoh Nationality: Malaysian Bond Movie: Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Synopsis:
Wai Lin was a Red Chinese agent, and had the same mission as Bond to investigate media magnate Elliot Carver. Carver had been suspected of causing tragic events so that he could get exclusive coverage on them and increase his ratings. Wai Lin was intelligent and worked more cleverly than Bond on several occasions. Eventually they teamed up together and stormed Carver’s stealth ship.
Match 2
Maryse Guy Mitsuoko (Mademoiselle La Porte) vs Teri Hatcher (Paris Carver)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Maryse Guy Mitsuoko
|1 – 2 – 0
|253 – 1- – 396
Actress: Maryse Guy Mitsouko Nationality: French Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:
Mlle. La Porte was Bond’s French liaison during his attendance of SPECTRE agent Jacques Bouvar’s funeral. She informs Bond that Bouvar passed away in his sleep, and as the two leave the funeral she ends with “Is there anything else our French station can do for Monsieur Bond?”, to which Bond replies, “Later, perhaps.”
VS
|Teri Hatcher
|3 – 0 – 0
|611 – 1 – 141
Actress: Teri Hatcher Nationality: American Bond Movie: Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Synopsis:
Paris Carver was an ex-lover of Bond’s, and wife of media mogul Elliot Carver. When Elliot was suspected as a terrorist, M sent Bond to seduce Paris and use his prior relationship to get information. Paris wasn’t happy to see Bond, and refused to help him. However, when Elliot spotted the two talking, and tried to kill Paris, she changed her mind and told Bond everything. She died that evening as Elliot sent henchman Dr. Kaufman to kill her.