Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 10/17/2025 : New Matches for 10/24/2025

Posted by on

Guest hosting a Bond Girlathon Friday? In additiion to my Cartoons and Memes winners duties? I demand overtime!

Results from 10/17/2025

Molly PetersNo PreferenceMichelle Yeoh
181057

Teri HatcherNo PreferenceMaryse Guy Mitsuoko
231023

Matches for 10/24/2025

Match 1

Mie Hama (Kissy Suzuki) vs Cecilie Thomsen (Professor Inga Bergstrom)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Mie Hama0 – 3 – 0140 – 6 – 523
Kissy Suzuki

Actress:Mie Hama
Nationality:Japanese
Bond Movie:You Only Live Twice (1967)

Synopsis:

Kissy Suzuki was a ninja working for the head of the Japanese secret service, Tiger Tanaka. She had a mock wedding with James Bond, who underwent surgery to disguise himself as a Japanese fisherman, so that the pair could explore a quiet village without being noticed.

Mie Hama

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Cecilie Thomsen1 – 2 – 0403 – 2 – 277
Professor Inga Bergstrom

Actress:Cecilie Thomsen
Nationality:Danish
Bond Movie:Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Synopsis:

Inga Bergstrom was a Professor of Danish at Oxford University. Bond said, in Danish, “I’ve always enjoyed studying a new tongue, Professor.”, to which Bergstrom replied “One might say you have a natural ability.” Just then, the camera panned to show Bond and Bergstrom in bed together. The phone rang, and on discovering it was Moneypenny, Bond replied that he was just brushing up on a little Danish.

Cecilie Tomsen

Who do you prefer?
32 votes · 32 answers
Vote

Match 2

Akiko Wakabayashi (Aki) vs Denise Richards (Dr. Christmas Jones)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Akiko Wakabayashi0 – 3 – 0181 – 7 – 362
Aki

Actress:Akiko Wakabayashi
Nationality:Japanese
Bond Movie:You Only Live Twice (1967)

Synopsis:

Aki was a senior agent of the Japanese secret service, working directly under its leader Tiger Tanaka. She was confident and independent, and tricked Bond into walking over a trap door, which catapulted him down a steel slide leading to Tanaka’s office. She drove a Toyota 2000GT and saved Bond’s life on many occasions. Mid way though the film, an assassin tried to poison Bond, but Aki was poisoned by mistake.

Akiko Wakabayashi

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Denise Richards3 – 0 – 0435 – 1 – 232
Dr. Christmas Jones

Actress:Denise Richards
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:The World is Not Enough (1999)

Synopsis:

Christmas Jones was a nuclear physicist working for an international agency that decommissioned nuclear weapons from the Soviet Union era. After Bond helped her escape from an explosion, Jones helped Bond investigate a bomb travelling along Elektra King’s oil pipeline. She discovered that half the plutonium was missing, which helped Bond discover King’s intentions in time to stop her. The two spend Christmas together in turkey at the end of the film.

Denise Richards

Who do you prefer?
32 votes · 32 answers
Vote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.