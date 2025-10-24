Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 10/17/2025 : New Matches for 10/24/2025

Guest hosting a Bond Girlathon Friday? In additiion to my Cartoons and Memes winners duties? I demand overtime!
Results from 10/17/2025
|Molly Peters
|No Preference
|Michelle Yeoh
|181
|0
|57
|Teri Hatcher
|No Preference
|Maryse Guy Mitsuoko
|231
|0
|23
Matches for 10/24/2025
Match 1
Mie Hama (Kissy Suzuki) vs Cecilie Thomsen (Professor Inga Bergstrom)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Mie Hama
|0 – 3 – 0
|140 – 6 – 523
Actress: Mie Hama Nationality: Japanese Bond Movie: You Only Live Twice (1967)
Synopsis:
Kissy Suzuki was a ninja working for the head of the Japanese secret service, Tiger Tanaka. She had a mock wedding with James Bond, who underwent surgery to disguise himself as a Japanese fisherman, so that the pair could explore a quiet village without being noticed.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Cecilie Thomsen
|1 – 2 – 0
|403 – 2 – 277
Actress: Cecilie Thomsen Nationality: Danish Bond Movie: Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Synopsis:
Inga Bergstrom was a Professor of Danish at Oxford University. Bond said, in Danish, “I’ve always enjoyed studying a new tongue, Professor.”, to which Bergstrom replied “One might say you have a natural ability.” Just then, the camera panned to show Bond and Bergstrom in bed together. The phone rang, and on discovering it was Moneypenny, Bond replied that he was just brushing up on a little Danish.
Match 2
Akiko Wakabayashi (Aki) vs Denise Richards (Dr. Christmas Jones)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Akiko Wakabayashi
|0 – 3 – 0
|181 – 7 – 362
Actress: Akiko Wakabayashi Nationality: Japanese Bond Movie: You Only Live Twice (1967)
Synopsis:
Aki was a senior agent of the Japanese secret service, working directly under its leader Tiger Tanaka. She was confident and independent, and tricked Bond into walking over a trap door, which catapulted him down a steel slide leading to Tanaka’s office. She drove a Toyota 2000GT and saved Bond’s life on many occasions. Mid way though the film, an assassin tried to poison Bond, but Aki was poisoned by mistake.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Denise Richards
|3 – 0 – 0
|435 – 1 – 232
Actress: Denise Richards Nationality: American Bond Movie: The World is Not Enough (1999)
Synopsis:
Christmas Jones was a nuclear physicist working for an international agency that decommissioned nuclear weapons from the Soviet Union era. After Bond helped her escape from an explosion, Jones helped Bond investigate a bomb travelling along Elektra King’s oil pipeline. She discovered that half the plutonium was missing, which helped Bond discover King’s intentions in time to stop her. The two spend Christmas together in turkey at the end of the film.