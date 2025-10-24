Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 10/17/2025 : New Matches for 10/24/2025

Actress: Cecilie Thomsen Nationality: Danish Bond Movie: Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Synopsis:

Inga Bergstrom was a Professor of Danish at Oxford University. Bond said, in Danish, “I’ve always enjoyed studying a new tongue, Professor.”, to which Bergstrom replied “One might say you have a natural ability.” Just then, the camera panned to show Bond and Bergstrom in bed together. The phone rang, and on discovering it was Moneypenny, Bond replied that he was just brushing up on a little Danish.