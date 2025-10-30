3 Comments

  1. Halloween 🎃 is just too weird for me sometimes. I was talking to a lady just yesterday and she introduced herself as Syllable. I said “nice to meet you Cybill.”
    “No” she said…I said Syllable is my name.
    That’s when I told her my name is Semicolon and that’s when things started going downhill in the conversation.

    Reply to this comment

  2. I started to tell her it’s my real name change because I actually only have half a colon (large intestine re-section 20 years ago due to cancerous polyps).
    Yes…I should have told her that and a few other messy details..
    that would have learned her for making fun of my name.

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.