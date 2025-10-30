Cartoons and Memes Posted by walruskkkch on 30 October 2025, 10:00 am “Happy Halloween Mr. Walrus!” “But Halloween is tomorrow Miss Welch.” “Dang, I guess I’ll have to get out of this costume.” “I’ll help.” Winner 10. This week. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWhich one is funniest?1234567891034 votes · 34 answersVote
Halloween 🎃 is just too weird for me sometimes. I was talking to a lady just yesterday and she introduced herself as Syllable. I said “nice to meet you Cybill.”
“No” she said…I said Syllable is my name.
That’s when I told her my name is Semicolon and that’s when things started going downhill in the conversation.
Syllable is my name,
breaking up words is my game.
I started to tell her it’s my real name change because I actually only have half a colon (large intestine re-section 20 years ago due to cancerous polyps).
Yes…I should have told her that and a few other messy details..
that would have learned her for making fun of my name.