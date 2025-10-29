See, This Is Why We Have To Work Remotely

X-ray tables, marked cards and the Mafia: How the FBI says poker games were rigged play

ESPN | 10/24/25 | Doug Greenberg A Basketball Hall of Famer. X-ray poker tables. The Mafia. They were all purportedly crucial to an alleged yearslong illegal poker rigging scheme that resulted in 31 federal indictments this week. The case focused on rigged poker games is one of two announced that allegedly involve prominent NBA figures. Investigators state that the scheme to defraud players at a poker table began in April 2019

So, the mark had a few good years before that…

when defendant Robert “Black Rob” Stroud and other co-conspirators began devising a ruse to use technology to rig illegal poker games, usually Texas Hold ’em, against unwitting, wealthy players whom they called “fish” or “whales,” and who were aware that they were playing in illegal, high-stakes games, but believed these were “straight” games against other wealthy players. In reality, in many cases, every other person at the table besides them was in on the scheme.

Oppo, Oppo, Oppo. When will you ever learn?

The fish were also enticed to play by the presence of high-profile former professional athletes, known as “face cards,” with the biggest names revealed thus far to be Basketball Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups and former NBA player and coach Damon Jones. How did it all work? The scheme started with the technology, which was primarily inside the card-shuffling machines, which read the order in which the cards were dealt and relayed the information to an off-site operator. Sometimes the games employed X-ray tables and/or hidden cameras in the poker chip tray to assist in reading the cards. Players would also occasionally wear special contact lenses or glasses that would allow them to see marked cards.

Oppo, Oppo, Oppo . . .

“I’ll double down, and win my losings back!”