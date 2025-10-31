‘I could just hear cracking:’ West Chesterfield woman says she was bitten by elephant at a Bali resort

WMUR-TV | May 6, 2023 | Arielle Metropoulus Beth and Les Bogar of West Chesterfield, New Hampshire, spent over a year planning their trip of a lifetime to Bali. The globe-trotting couple was thrilled to be able to end their trip was a memorable experience getting up close with elephants at the Mason Elephant Park & Lodge.

Did they have to give a secret hand sign?

“It was a vacation that I was dreaming about, and it did come to a screaming halt at the very end,” said Beth Bogar.

Apt adjective.

However, their dream trip took an abrupt turn, after Beth said she was hurt during a photo opportunity with an elephant. She had just finished swimming with the elephant and riding on its back, when Beth reported that the elephant’s trainer had her come over to take photos. Beth told News 9 that the trainer was instructing her on how to pose with the elephant. He suggested that she put her arm under the elephant’s trunk.

Next week, on a very special Babesleaga.

“When I was with my trainer, we did speak while I was riding, and he said he had been with the elephant for 24 years. He knew this elephant. I just feel as though he was guiding me and he loved my arm [[ “Me love your arm longtime” ]] get too close to his mouth and I didn’t know how close too close was,” Beth said. Suddenly, Beth said that her arm was “pushed” into the elephant’s mouth, leaving her trapped. [[ Bow-pachya-wow wow. ]] “I couldn’t get my arm out. I could just hear cracking and I just started to panic,” Bogar said.

We had it all. Just like Bogar and F***-All.

Trainer to elephant: “Hey! Don’t Bogar that joint!”