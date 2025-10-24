Straight Line of the Day: You Mean There’s Good News? Posted by Oppo on 24 October 2025, 12:00 pm The Good News About HellAmazing Facts | 10/14/2025 | Doug Bachelor
The bad news:
It’s just the first level of Hell and they progressively get worse.
Level 3 is where the bacon burns to a crisp it’s so hot….no more bacon for you pal…
for eternity.
The Good News About Hell…
…: you’re not there yet.
Wait til the Dems get back in power.
Yet.
I don’t know. But why am I in this handbasket?
“I don’t know why you say goodbye, I say…Hell… oh!”
Leland Gaunt has that chrome ’58 Plymouth Fury headlight bezel you’ve been looking all over for.
Trump kept two cackling nutcases out of the White House.
Bealzebub gives autographs.
The only thing that differentiates Hell from Heaven is that Hell has an HOA.
When they say it costs an arm and a leg, they’re not kidding…
With Trump’s election it hasn’t frozen over but it is definitely getting chilly down there.
