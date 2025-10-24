5 Comments

  4. Don’t get me started. I’ve got a nephew and a son-in-law who are essential federal workers, and aren’t getting paid through this nonsense, despite showing up to perform their duties every workday.

    My wife returned from DC yesterday and the consensus of the in-the-know people there is that this is likely to be a long haul situation. On her flight home, a Senator was seated four rows in front of her. I suggested she go ask for some stock tips, since they all have an uncanny knack of loading up or unloading just in time.

