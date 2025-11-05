Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 10/29/2025 : New Matches for 11/5/2025

Oh my, is it November already?
Results for 10/29/2025
|Sue Vanner
|No Preference
|Mary Stovin
|118
|4
|46
|Caroline Munro
|No Preference
|Fiona Fullerton
|174
|0
|25
Matches for 11/5/2025
Match 1
Maryam d’Abo (Kara Milovy) vs Olga Bisera (Felicca)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Maryam d’Abo
|3 – 2 – 0
|551 – 3 – 569
Actress: Maryam d’Abo Nationality: Dutch Bond Movie: The Living Daylights (1987)
Synopsis:
Kara Milovy was the girlfriend of Georgi Koskov, a traitor playing both sides in the cold war. Koskov pretended to defect to the West, and got Milovy to shoot blanks at him to make it look more real. He knew that she would be assassinated by Bond, who was assigned to protect Koskov. However, Bond noticed she wasn’t a professional, and he didn’t kill her. When Koskov was discovered to be a traitor, Bond met Milovy posing as a friend of Koskovs. He gained her trust and revealed his identity, gaining a brave ally for his mission.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Olga Bisera
|0 – 5 – 0
|178 – 7 – 802
Actress: Olga Bisera Nationality: Bosnian Bond Movie: The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
Synopsis:
Felicca worked for Aziz Fekkesh, a black market dealer who was selling the microfilms of a submarine tracking system. Fekkesh instructed Felicca to entertain Bond, should he call round, so that henchman Sandor could kill him. In their brief time together, Felicca took a liking to Bond, and when she saw Sandor about to shoot him, she spun round and took the bullet herself.
Match 2
Lois Chiles (Holly Goodhead) vs Kell Tyler (Linda)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Lois Chiles
|2 – 3 – 0
|395 – 8 – 497
Actress: Lois Chiles Nationality: American Bond Movie: Moonraker (1979)
Synopsis:
Holly Goodhead was a CIA agent working undercover as an astronaut for the Hugo Drax organization. After spending the night together with Bond, the two met up at the top of Sugarloaf mountain in Rio. On the cable car ride down, Jaws tried to kill them, and Holly’s cover was blown. Bond managed to escape, and rescued Holly after the pair were almost killed in a rocket blast chamber. They went to space together and shot down Drax’s globes that contained fatal gases meant to kill the human race on Earth.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Kell Tyler
|1 – 4 – 0
|426 – 14 – 793
Actress: Kell Tyler Nationality: American Bond Movie: The Living Daylights (1987)
Synopsis:
A lady of leisure, Linda was aboard her boat complaining on the phone to a friend. “It’s all so boring here Margo, there’s nothing but playboys and tennis pros. Ugh, if only I could find a real man.” At which point, Bond landed his holey and smoldering parachute on the yacht, hung up her phone and dialled exercise control. He said he would report in an hour, until Linda held up a glass of champagne, then he changed his mind to 2 hours.