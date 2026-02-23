Straight Line of the Day: Walrus Went to Vegas; I’m Going to Wall Street. Any Tips? Posted by Oppo on 23 February 2026, 12:00 pm
What happens on Wall Street ends up in Switzerland or the Cayman Islands…
…and occasionally on Page Six…
It’s a trap, but not the tourist-y kind…
Buy low and sell high, never buy while high or sell when you feel low…
The hookers and blow industry is slightly more discreet on Wall Street.
OPPO-PY WALL STREET
Take your own snow shovel.
The casinos will rip you off on Wall St.
When you get to Wall Street, don’t let the mayor’s spies find out that you have any money. He is full of more bull than the Wall Street one, and budget math is racist.
Ask your broker what Pelosi has in her portfolio, and invest accordingly. Don’t ask about AOC, hers is called a portfoolio.
Avoid ignorant street vendors who put cheese on raw hamburger meat
Pork bellies and frozen concentrated orange juice (FCOJ).
And if a hooker with a heart of gold wants you to invest her money and is willing to dress up in liederhosen to orchestrate a cunning plan to kidnap an insider trader. I say go for it.
Not if you’re European.
Just remember:
What happens in Wall Street stays in Wall Street.
Unlike Vegas, on Wall Street, never bet on Black (Lives Matter). They may look like good bets on paper, but sooner or later they’ll get caught.