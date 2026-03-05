anytime a damn cat seems friendly.
my wife.
any salsa specifically labelled as “Plant based” or “vegan”.
Or anything else so labeled.
… the value of scepticism…
Or spelling…
…extravagant claims about the velocity of an unladen swallow…
Or: suspicions of a Spanish inquisition.
…the number of Hillary’s kills…
I’m starting to think Corn Pop was a real good dude.
Spectacles
50 percent discount rates at the Ramadan Inn in Tehran.
…Schrödinger…
…and Descartes, for that matter – what do you think about that?!
A cheeseburger served up by that joint down the street: “Schumer’s”.
One Thing To Be Skeptical Of: …A media talking head praising a Republican.
…the person handing you a cold beer that has the picture of a tranny on it.
Better than a tranny with a picture of a beer 🍺 on it.
One thing of which to be skeptical: …
… a clandestine grammarian.
…IMAO commenters, obviously.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *
Website
Δ
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
anytime a damn cat seems friendly.
my wife.
any salsa specifically labelled as “Plant based” or “vegan”.
Or anything else so labeled.
… the value of scepticism…
Or spelling…
…extravagant claims about the velocity of an unladen swallow…
Or: suspicions of a Spanish inquisition.
…the number of Hillary’s kills…
I’m starting to think Corn Pop was a real good dude.
Spectacles
50 percent discount rates at the Ramadan Inn in Tehran.
…Schrödinger…
…and Descartes, for that matter – what do you think about that?!
A cheeseburger served up by that joint down the street: “Schumer’s”.
One Thing To Be Skeptical Of: …A media talking head praising a Republican.
…the person handing you a cold beer that has the picture of a tranny on it.
Better than a tranny with a picture of a beer 🍺 on it.
One thing of which to be skeptical: …
… a clandestine grammarian.
…IMAO commenters, obviously.