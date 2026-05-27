2026

Posted by on

‘Twas in truth an hour

Of universal ferment; mildest men

Were agitated, and commotions, strife

Of passion and opinion, filled the walls

Of peaceful houses with unquiet sounds.

The soil of common life was, at that time,

Too hot to tread upon; oft said I then,

And not then only, “What a mockery this

Of history, the past and that to come!”

— Wordsworth, The Prelude, Book 9

3

3 Comments

  1. I got 3 licks once for handing in a paper to the Female English teacher, who was sporting a quite prominent mustache by the way, for signing it William Henry Wadsworth….with hand drawn illustrations and all that jazz.

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.