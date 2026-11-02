Babesleaga Group AO : Week 3 : Results and Standings

Well it is still close but has a leader emerged?
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Lacy Chabert
|3 – 0 – 0
|176
|58.67
|68
|58.67 – 22.67
|Danielle Fishel
|2 – 1- 0
|147
|49.00
|89
|49.00 – 29.67
|Danica McKellar
|2 – 1 – 0
|131
|43.67
|121
|43.67 – 40.33
|Ashley Judd
|2 – 1 – 0
|130
|43.33
|121
|43.33 – 40.33
|Jordana Brewster
|2 – 1 – 0
|122
|40.67
|124
|40.67 – 41.33
|Emmanuelle Beart
|1 – 2 – 0
|125
|41.67
|119
|41.67 – 49.67
|Angela Marie Dotchin
|0 – 3 – 0
|84
|28.00
|143
|28.00 – 47.67
|Fairuza Balk
|0 – 3 – 0
|57
|19.00
|186
|19.00 – 62.00
Week 4
- 10:00 am Aashley Judd vs Lacy Chabert
- 2:00 pm Emmanuelle Beart vs Danica McKellar
- 6:00 pm Danielle Fishel vs Jordan Brewster
- 8:00 pm Fairuza Balk vs Angela Marie Dotchin
It’s could end up in a dead heat like the mid-terms no doubt about it. 😩