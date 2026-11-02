Babesleaga Group AO : Week 3 : Results and Standings

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Well it is still close but has a leader emerged?

 

Results

 

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Standings

 

 

 

 

Contestant Record Points Average Points Against Average Score
Lacy Chabert 3 – 0 – 0 176 58.67 68 58.67 – 22.67
Danielle Fishel 2 – 1- 0 147 49.00 89 49.00 – 29.67
Danica McKellar 2 – 1 – 0 131 43.67 121 43.67 – 40.33
Ashley Judd 2 – 1 – 0 130 43.33 121 43.33 – 40.33
Jordana Brewster 2 – 1 – 0 122 40.67 124 40.67 – 41.33
Emmanuelle Beart 1 – 2 – 0 125 41.67 119 41.67 – 49.67
Angela Marie Dotchin 0 – 3 – 0 84 28.00 143 28.00 – 47.67
Fairuza Balk 0 – 3 – 0 57 19.00 186 19.00 – 62.00

 

Week 4

  • 10:00 am Aashley Judd vs Lacy Chabert
  • 2:00 pm Emmanuelle Beart vs Danica McKellar
  • 6:00 pm Danielle Fishel vs Jordan Brewster
  • 8:00 pm Fairuza Balk vs Angela Marie Dotchin

 

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