Straight Line of the Day: If There Is Some Sort of Election Tomorrow … Posted by Oppo on 4 November 2024, 12:00 pm
If you missed early voting and same day voting, don’t worry. We’re working on late voting & surrogate voting options.
… the aftermath? Depends…
…”There’s nothing to worry about , because I am in control here, in the White House”…
Okay Al.
Don’t let all that power go to your Haig, er, head.
But they told me that I was still the real President, Fat!
All us dog faced pony soldiers are still malnourished from Andersonville. Who you calling fat?:
. . . vote against the 4th Obama term. The 1st three have been bad enough.
It’s probably not very important.
…cats will be disenfranchised!
As well they should be.
Pray you won’t be fricasseed.
Looks like Joe shouldn’t have trusted that last one as it looks like it was wet.
Well, I for one am happy to be the bitter, clinging, deplorable, right-wing. floating piece of Trump-supporting garbage whose ass Joe wants to smack!!
Maybe DC will finally election a dogcatcher to take care of Biden’s menaces.
… then there will be a great trumpeting of horns the day after tomorrow.
Then my wife from Taiwan will be vely preased
That look on his face tells me we have a juicy fart alert!