Babesleaga Group AL : Week 3 : Results and Standings

Gotta start thinking about our next group ’cause we’re halfway there. Living on a prayer.
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Maureen O’Hara
|3 – 0 – 0
|172
|57.33
|118
|57.33 – 39.33
|Ingrid Bergman
|3 – 0 – 0
|157
|52.33
|116
|52.33 – 38.67
|Gene Tierney
|2 – 1 – 0
|172
|57.33
|88
|57.33 – 29.33
|Cyd Charisse
|2 – 1 – 0
|153
|51.00
|126
|51.00 – 42.00
|Veronica Lake
|1 – 2 – 0
|164
|54.67
|104
|54.67 – 34.67
|Greer Garson
|1 – 2 – 0
|73
|24.33
|171
|24.33 – 57.00
|Lauren Becall
|0 – 3 – 0
|127
|42.33
|167
|42.33 – 55.67
|Joan Blondell
|0 – 3 – 0
|72
|24.00
|180
|24.00 – 60.00
Week 4
- 10:00 am Maureen O’Hara vs Greer Garson
- 2:00 pm Gene Tierney vs Cyd Charisse
- 6:00 pm Ingrid Bergman vs Joan Blondell
- 8:00 pm Veronica Lake vs Lauren Becall