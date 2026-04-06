Babesleaga Group AL : Week 3 : Results and Standings

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Gotta start thinking about our next group ’cause we’re halfway there. Living on a prayer.

Results

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Standings

ContestantRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Maureen O’Hara3 – 0 – 017257.3311857.33 – 39.33
Ingrid Bergman3 – 0 – 015752.3311652.33 – 38.67
Gene Tierney2 – 1 – 017257.338857.33 – 29.33
Cyd Charisse2 – 1 – 015351.0012651.00 – 42.00
Veronica Lake1 – 2 – 016454.6710454.67 – 34.67
Greer Garson1 – 2 – 07324.3317124.33 – 57.00
Lauren Becall0 – 3 – 012742.3316742.33 – 55.67
Joan Blondell0 – 3 – 07224.0018024.00 – 60.00

Week 4

  • 10:00 am Maureen O’Hara vs Greer Garson
  • 2:00 pm Gene Tierney vs Cyd Charisse
  • 6:00 pm Ingrid Bergman vs Joan Blondell
  • 8:00 pm Veronica Lake vs Lauren Becall

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