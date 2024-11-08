Friday Classic Funny Posted by walruskkkch on 8 November 2024, 10:00 am “A little something different for the funny this week.” “Show me more.” “Shouldn’t that be ‘tell’ me more?” “Whatever.” “Welcome the schadenfreude.” Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 1
Well before the inauguration, I’m going to run out of my supply of celebratory bourbon as a chaser for my shots of Liberal Tears …
If you run out of bourbon, your collection is way too deficient. I recommend at least 1 bottle for every 1000 rounds of ammo in your personal supply. And your supply of ammo should end with at least 6 zeros.
Babe with binoculars:
“Ive been watching all the ultra left college students cry after the election even as they enter their college provided safe places (true story) to help with the their PTSD (Post Trump Stress Disease)…
I’m still stuck on the woman in the Thursday memes with the “Mass Deportation Now” T-shirt. Don’t know if I’m ready for Babe with Binoculars yet.
Guys, the babe has a name you know.
If only I could see the face that goes with her chee-chees as they look up and admire the chandeliers.
Love the gif, where did you find it?
Someone posted it in a comment on a news story freerepublic. com. The same is true for the Snoopy above it.
I saw it and thought, “Hey, this is IMAO-worthy. Let us see what our brothers and sisters think.”
Then I started pondering the 12-year-old scotch supply. It won’t last until Inauguration. Especially if Biden resigns.
Will power my friend, will… power.
Never had too much. What’s it like?
It’s like an empty stomach and a sober mind. So like one of those cults where everything sucks but they tell you it’s great and you should get some yourself.
Sober minds are good. Less scratching with keys in the area around locks.
I “will power” through the day to get home to enjoy my bourbon.
A very good but very liberal friend of mine e-mailed me that he was looking into moving to Canada because of the election This is how I replied: Why not move to Alaska…the weather is the same as Canada, we use American money, Marijuana is legal, no state income or sales tax, senior citizens get permanent registration for their personal automobiles, property tax is lower for seniors, and we aren’t governed by a power hungry Frenchman.
Tanks for the videoses.