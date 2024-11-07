Damn Well Said, Scott Jennings!

Scott Jennings’ full speech which stunned CNN panel into silence…..

Daily Mail | 11/6/2024 | Laura Parnaby

‘This is a mandate. He’s won the national popular vote for the Republicans for the first time since 2004. This is a big deal.

‘This isn’t backing into the office. This is a mandate to do what you said you were going to do: get the economy working again for regular working-class Americans, fix immigration, try to get crime under control, try to reduce the chaos in the world.

‘This is a mandate from the American people to do that. I’m interpreting the results tonight as revenge of just the regular old working-class American, the anonymous American who has been crushed, insulted, condescended to.

‘They’re not garbage, they’re not Nazis. They’re just regular people who get up and go to work every day and are trying to make a better life for their kids, and they feel like they have been told to just shut up when they have complained about the things that are hurting them in their own lives.

‘I also feel like this election is something of an indictment on the political information complex. The story that was portrayed was not true.

‘Night after night after night, we were told all these things and gimmicks were going to somehow push Harris over the line.

‘And we were just ignoring the fundamentals: inflation, people feeling like they were barely able to tread water at best. That was the fundamentals of the election.

‘I think both parties should always look at the results of an election and figure out what went right and what went wrong.

‘But for all of us who cover elections, we have to figure out how to understand, talk to and listen to the half of the country that rose up tonight and said: We’ve had enough.’