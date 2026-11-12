Accidentally voting democrat
…trusting a Nigerian prince…
…dropping a bolt into the manifold…
…after I looked in my bag and no fries. 😔
Forget an Intern’s birthday.
…tugged on Superman’s cape.
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Accidentally voting democrat
…trusting a Nigerian prince…
…dropping a bolt into the manifold…
…after I looked in my bag and no fries. 😔
Forget an Intern’s birthday.
…tugged on Superman’s cape.