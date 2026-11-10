Straight Line of the Day: On Tonight’s Episode of “The Slasher and the Nude” (Season 5, Ep. 11): … Posted by Oppo on 10 November 2026, 12:00 pm Theme music: 🎶🎶🎵 🎵🎶🎶 {Last week’s episode: The nude arranges an interview for the slasher for a job with a temp agency, with predictable and hilarious results. Hoagie Carmichael guest stars.}
The slasher gets nude and becomes the nude slasher slashing nude slashees in the nude.
…the Nude sets things off with a cutting remark…
When I’m watchin’ my TV
And a woman comes on to tell me
How white my shirts should be
But she can’t be a woman ’cause she doesn’t smoke
The same cigarettes as me. 🎶
(Hold on there pardner ..I don’t even smoke)
…tempers flare over control of the thermostat…
…the Slasher announces that he wants to be a Lumberjack…
Season 5? That show jumped the shark back in season 3 when the slasher jumped the nude.