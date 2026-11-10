Straight Line of the Day: On Tonight’s Episode of “The Slasher and the Nude” (Season 5, Ep. 11): …

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Theme music:

🎶🎶🎵
🎵🎶🎶

{Last week’s episode: The nude arranges an interview for the slasher for a job with a temp agency, with predictable and hilarious results.  Hoagie Carmichael guest stars.}

 

6 Comments

  3. When I’m watchin’ my TV
    And a woman comes on to tell me
    How white my shirts should be
    But she can’t be a woman ’cause she doesn’t smoke
    The same cigarettes as me. 🎶
    (Hold on there pardner ..I don’t even smoke)

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