Babesleaga Group AO : Week 5 : Danica McKellar vs Danielle Fishel

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Good afternoon.

 

Danica McKellar vs Danielle Fishel

 

Danica McKellar (2-2-0 Pts. 178 Avg. 44.50)

  • Week 1 Defeated Ashley Judd 47-41
  • Week 2 Lost to Jordana Brewster 38-41
  • Week 3 Defeated Angela Marie Dotchin 46-39
  • Week 4 Defeated Emmanuelle Beart 47-30

 

VS

 

Danielle Fishel (2-2-0 Pts. 188 Avg. 47.00)

  • Week 1 Defeated Angela Marie Dotchin 52-19
  • Week 2 Lost to Lacy Charbet 31-54
  • Week 3 Defeated Fairuza Balk 64-16
  • Week 4 Defeated Jordana Brewster 41-36

 

Who do you prefer?
19 votes · 19 answers
Vote

 

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