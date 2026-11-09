Babesleaga Group AO : Week 5 : Danica McKellar vs Danielle Fishel

Good afternoon.
Danica McKellar vs Danielle Fishel
Danica McKellar (2-2-0 Pts. 178 Avg. 44.50)
- Week 1 Defeated Ashley Judd 47-41
- Week 2 Lost to Jordana Brewster 38-41
- Week 3 Defeated Angela Marie Dotchin 46-39
- Week 4 Defeated Emmanuelle Beart 47-30
VS
Danielle Fishel (2-2-0 Pts. 188 Avg. 47.00)
- Week 1 Defeated Angela Marie Dotchin 52-19
- Week 2 Lost to Lacy Charbet 31-54
- Week 3 Defeated Fairuza Balk 64-16
- Week 4 Defeated Jordana Brewster 41-36
I count three “defeated”s for each of these 2-2-0 contestants.