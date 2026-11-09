Babesleaga Group AO : Week 4 : Results and Standings

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Past the half way point and a leader emerges. Will she last down the home stretch?

 

Results

 

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
80 votes · 80 answers
Vote

 

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
77 votes · 77 answers
Vote

 

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
77 votes · 77 answers
Vote

 

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
76 votes · 76 answers
Vote

 

Standings

 

 

Contestant Record Points Average Points Against Average Score
Lacy Chabert 4 – 0 – 0 226 56.50 98 56.50 – 24.50
Danielle Fishel 3 – 1 – 0 188 47.00 125 47.00 – 31.25
Danica McKellar 2 – 2 – 0 178 44.50 151 44.50 – 37.75
Ashley Judd 2 – 2 – 0 160 40.00 171 40.00 – 42.75
Jordana Brewster 2 – 2 – 0 158 39.50 165 39.50 – 41.25
Emmanuelle Beart 1 – 3 – 0 155 38.75 166 38.75 – 41.50
Angela Marie Dotchin 1 – 3 – 0 140 35.00 163 35.00 – 40.75
Fairuza Balk 0 – 4 – 0 77 19.25 242 19.25 – 60.50

 

Week 5

  • 10:00 am Angela Marie Dotchin vs jordana Brewster
  • 2:00 pm Danica McKellar vs Danielle Fishel
  • 6:00 pm Lacy Chabert vs Emmanuelle Beart
  • 8:00 pm Fairuza Balk vs Ashley Judd

 

 

One Comment

  1. I think the leader has been chosen and will remain as such, same with the bottom of the field. There may be some movement mid-pack. I think Danielle and Danica will reflect more on the demographic of the site: For me, Danielle was Topanga, a child on a show when I was teenager, so I’ll always see her as a child, yuck. Also, her center of gravity has to be at shoulder level. How she doesn’t tip over boggles the mind. Danica however has always been age appropriate, so yum. I would love to see Jordana move up to the top half at least.

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