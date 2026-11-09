Babesleaga Group AO : Week 4 : Results and Standings

Past the half way point and a leader emerges. Will she last down the home stretch?
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Lacy Chabert
|4 – 0 – 0
|226
|56.50
|98
|56.50 – 24.50
|Danielle Fishel
|3 – 1 – 0
|188
|47.00
|125
|47.00 – 31.25
|Danica McKellar
|2 – 2 – 0
|178
|44.50
|151
|44.50 – 37.75
|Ashley Judd
|2 – 2 – 0
|160
|40.00
|171
|40.00 – 42.75
|Jordana Brewster
|2 – 2 – 0
|158
|39.50
|165
|39.50 – 41.25
|Emmanuelle Beart
|1 – 3 – 0
|155
|38.75
|166
|38.75 – 41.50
|Angela Marie Dotchin
|1 – 3 – 0
|140
|35.00
|163
|35.00 – 40.75
|Fairuza Balk
|0 – 4 – 0
|77
|19.25
|242
|19.25 – 60.50
Week 5
- 10:00 am Angela Marie Dotchin vs jordana Brewster
- 2:00 pm Danica McKellar vs Danielle Fishel
- 6:00 pm Lacy Chabert vs Emmanuelle Beart
- 8:00 pm Fairuza Balk vs Ashley Judd
I think the leader has been chosen and will remain as such, same with the bottom of the field. There may be some movement mid-pack. I think Danielle and Danica will reflect more on the demographic of the site: For me, Danielle was Topanga, a child on a show when I was teenager, so I’ll always see her as a child, yuck. Also, her center of gravity has to be at shoulder level. How she doesn’t tip over boggles the mind. Danica however has always been age appropriate, so yum. I would love to see Jordana move up to the top half at least.