Straight Line of the Day: Every Cloud May Have a Silver Lining, But… Posted by Oppo on 6 November 2026, 12:00 pm
…I’ve looked at clouds from both sides now, from stratocumulus to fog, and still somehow the cloud confusion conquers all – I really don’t know clouds at all…
Are you sirrus?!!
But….I would prefer a gold lining; why can’t they have gold linings darn it?
Trump: “Yes, I would prefer gold too to match the Ballroom…plus it would piss off the haters again and I love that.”
… when the lining gets torn, you face a deluge of biblical proportions…
…it starts to get weird when the sky looks like it’s filled with baked potatoes.
but when the entire sky is gray, you can’t see them.
The only person who can see them is the Silver Surfer or so they say…
Every cloud may have a silver lining, but…
…it’s a pain in the neck keeping it polished.
Every cloud may have a silver lining, but…
…only until Bernie Sanders can get his hands on it.
…but so do most of Oppo’s teeth and look where that’s gotten him.
Yep; the interns dig the dental work.
At least I think that’s what they’re digging.
Every Cloud May Have a Silver Lining, But…
They don’t have the new album by Flock of Flock Cameras.
. . . the Democrat Congress will have them bronzed
+1