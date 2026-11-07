Straight Line of the Day: Can One Really Take Arms Against a Sea of Troubles, and By Opposing, End Them? Posted by Oppo on 7 November 2026, 12:00 pm
It is to die for.
It’s not necessary, since someone has already done that for us, you see…
Better to get a Job, “ Yet man is born to trouble as surely as sparks fly upward. “
If it’s a sea of troubles, you might want to use a boat.
You can, by opposing, end them, but you need to take arms AND legs. Swimming is hard.
On the other hand, I don’t know what I’m talking about.
Only if it’s the Marmara Sea, the world’s smallest sea, and being the only one fighting it would no problem if armed with a shoulder fired tactical nuclear weapon….oh, and I’m Aquaman.