Overturning Years of Accepted Wisdom, American Horticultural Association (AHA) Issues New Advice on What To Do If There’s a Bustle in Your Hedgerow Posted by Oppo on 5 November 2026, 11:00 am
I would hustle for a re-grow..asap.
Does anybody remember laughter?
They say the best policy is to call in a team of bureaucrats to sort it out…
…while they are busy at their work, nuke the area from orbit – it’s the only way to be sure…
… and the only way to get into orbit is to climb … climb …
Well you start by blousing your knickerbockers over your wellies so your knees can by free and jaunty, then you trolly your trellice, and wallop the ruffians and/or scamps.
I made up the part about trolly your trellice, but it sounds right.
Just the maid-queen, tinkling behind the bushes.
The recent AHA advice regarding hedgerow bustling may, in fact, mitigate climate change.
I’m surprised the AHA has the nerve to issue any advice at all after their recent kumquat fiasco.
Hehe. You said kumquat.
Impossible. I bought a bustleless hedgerow