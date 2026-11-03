Straight Line of the Day: If Lois Lane Has One Complaint, It’s That… Posted by Oppo on 3 November 2026, 12:00 pm
He vanishes, and that idiot Clark always shows up every time she asks Superman to read one of her articles.
Business class is just so much more comfortable…
Lead lingerie? Not comfortable.
Ya can’t make a honey-do list to get the guy out of your hair for a few hours so you can drink and watch housewives uninterrupted because that smug SOB just immediately hands it back to you completely done.