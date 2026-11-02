Straight Line of the Day: Signs That the Democrats Might Not Be Playing Fairly… Posted by Oppo on 2 November 2026, 12:00 pm They invite all Republican candidates to speak in Butler, PA…
* They have someone named Opp.O running against me and my dead dog.
Its after Halloween. And there are still Zombies out & about. In other words, dead folks. Voting.
…they are refusing to accurately describe their plans for after the election…
…they hide behind creative euphemisms…
…they smile in your face…
It’s Tuesday.
… they’ve installed new locks at all of the voting centers…
Signs That the Democrats Might Not Be Playing Fairly…
They received lessons from the N.E. Patriots on ‘The Art of Cheating.’