6 Comments

  1. In 1993 my friend was graduating from the university of Pennsylvania. One of the ceremonies we went to was in a lecture hall the size of an opera house.

    I didn’t hear anything the speaker was saying because the corners of the roof looked like they were rotting away and would fall in on us any minute.

    Anyway that’s my vote for the Pennsylvania Halloween Horror.

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