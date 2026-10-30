Straight Line of the Day: So What Exactly Is Pennsylvania’s Halloween Horror? Posted by Oppo on 30 October 2026, 12:00 pm “Hey, Oppo, can we see the schoolgirl?” “No, sorry; she’s in the garage in town.”
In 1993 my friend was graduating from the university of Pennsylvania. One of the ceremonies we went to was in a lecture hall the size of an opera house.
I didn’t hear anything the speaker was saying because the corners of the roof looked like they were rotting away and would fall in on us any minute.
Anyway that’s my vote for the Pennsylvania Halloween Horror.
The Eternal Pirates Rebuilding Season…
It’s when you wake up on Halloween morning and you’re in Pennsylvania.
That time a coach under Coach Paterno starting molesting boys in the locker room…sounds like something Biden would have done.
It’s that wickedly designed, horrifyingly maintained, incredibly frightening Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Vampires, obviously. They love any place that ends in -sylvania.