“Bob, you can’t just paper over your prob…oh…”
An unfortunate side effect of Covid Derangement Syndrome…
Let the good times roll…
A female’s restroom paradise…with a push button Smart Toilet….or….some one has major OCD.
You must choose, but choose wisely. For as the true roll will bring you wipe, the false roll will take it from you.
Yes! A true roll will bring you wipes… and the false rolls will bring you racing stripes.
Potty knight approves
Elaine Benes: No, no . . . I still can’t spare a square.
Elaine: “I don’t know how you guys walk around with those things and I don’t have a square to spare. I can’t spare a square. Yada yada yada if you don’t like it!!!!!”
♪ It’s all part of my rack ‘n’ roll fantasy ♪
A cat’s idea of restrooms in Heaven.
Wealth Flexing 2020.
What a square parent thinks TPing a house means.
“This generation is spoiled. When I was a child, we used corn cobs, and were glad to have ‘em!”
An unfortunate result of ADA- related litigation…
How they roll in a DnD household…
… so Edna moved on to complaining that she can never find any paper towels.
When Taco Bell gets a complaint from President Trump.
The product development lab for Taco Bell.
Visitor: “Your new bathroom decor is just so Charmin !”
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *
Website
Δ
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
“Bob, you can’t just paper over your prob…oh…”
An unfortunate side effect of Covid Derangement Syndrome…
Let the good times roll…
A female’s restroom paradise…with a push button Smart Toilet….or….some one has major OCD.
You must choose, but choose wisely. For as the true roll will bring you wipe, the false roll will take it from you.
Yes! A true roll will bring you wipes… and the false rolls will bring you racing stripes.
Potty knight approves
Elaine Benes: No, no . . . I still can’t spare a square.
Elaine: “I don’t know how you guys walk around with those things and I don’t have a square to spare. I can’t spare a square. Yada yada yada if you don’t like it!!!!!”
♪ It’s all part of my rack ‘n’ roll fantasy ♪
A cat’s idea of restrooms in Heaven.
Wealth Flexing 2020.
What a square parent thinks TPing a house means.
“This generation is spoiled. When I was a child, we used corn cobs, and were glad to have ‘em!”
An unfortunate result of ADA- related litigation…
How they roll in a DnD household…
… so Edna moved on to complaining that she can never find any paper towels.
When Taco Bell gets a complaint from President Trump.
The product development lab for Taco Bell.
Visitor: “Your new bathroom decor is just so Charmin !”