Babesleaga Group AO : Week 2 : Results and Standings

Posted by on

Rise and shine.

 

Results

 

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
79 votes · 79 answers
Vote

 

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
80 votes · 80 answers
Vote

 

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
83 votes · 83 answers
Vote

 

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
85 votes · 85 answers
Vote

 

Standings

 

 

Contestant Record Points Average Points Against Average Score
Lacy Cherbet 2 – 0 – 0 120 60.00 45 60.00 – 22.50
Jordana Brewster 2 – 0 – 0 99 49.50 68 49.50 – 34.00
Ashley Judd 1 – 1 – 0 86 43.00 82 43.00 – 41.00
Emmanuelle Beart 1 – 1 – 0 86 43.00 75 43.00 – 37.50
Danica McKellar 1 – 1 – 0 85 42.50 82 42.50 – 41.00
Danielle Fishel 1 – 1 – 0 83 41.50 73 41.50 – 36.50
Angela Marie Dotchin 0 – 2 – 0 45 27.50 97 27.50 – 48.50
Fairuza Balk 0 – 2 – 0 41 20.50 122 20.40 – 61.00

 

Week 3

  • 10:00 am Fairuza Balk vs Danielle Fishel
  • 2:00 pm Ashley Judd vs Emmanuelle Beart
  • 6:00 pm Danica McKellar vs Angela Marie Dotchin
  • 8:00 pm Lacy Charbet vs Jordana Brewster

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.