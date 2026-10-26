Babesleaga Group AO : Week 2 : Results and Standings

Rise and shine.
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Lacy Cherbet
|2 – 0 – 0
|120
|60.00
|45
|60.00 – 22.50
|Jordana Brewster
|2 – 0 – 0
|99
|49.50
|68
|49.50 – 34.00
|Ashley Judd
|1 – 1 – 0
|86
|43.00
|82
|43.00 – 41.00
|Emmanuelle Beart
|1 – 1 – 0
|86
|43.00
|75
|43.00 – 37.50
|Danica McKellar
|1 – 1 – 0
|85
|42.50
|82
|42.50 – 41.00
|Danielle Fishel
|1 – 1 – 0
|83
|41.50
|73
|41.50 – 36.50
|Angela Marie Dotchin
|0 – 2 – 0
|45
|27.50
|97
|27.50 – 48.50
|Fairuza Balk
|0 – 2 – 0
|41
|20.50
|122
|20.40 – 61.00
Week 3
- 10:00 am Fairuza Balk vs Danielle Fishel
- 2:00 pm Ashley Judd vs Emmanuelle Beart
- 6:00 pm Danica McKellar vs Angela Marie Dotchin
- 8:00 pm Lacy Charbet vs Jordana Brewster