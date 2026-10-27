Straight Line of the Day: Gee, I Can’t Wait To Get Older, Because… Posted by Oppo on 27 October 2026, 12:00 pm
I can’t wait myself because I’ve been reelin’ in the years and
‘stowin away the time.
The things you think are worthless I can’t understand.
…my memory isn’t what it used to be…
If you can tell me what you had for breakfast yesterday you’re just fine.
I was fasting for bloodwork, so nothing, or at least that’s what I told them…
Easy! I eat carburetors for breakfast!
I only know it’s Tuesday right now because…..Taco Tuesday.
“Real Men Eat Concrete”
-skater t-shirt from the 80s
…I want to prove all those critics of my lifestyle wrong …
Because the more I wait the older I get.
… it beats the alternative!
Those big, fat social security checks really impress the interns.
… especially when you’re at a bar in old SoHo
Where you drink champagne
And buy them coke with your COLA
C-O-L-A
COLA
…actually I don’t have to wait to get older. I’m already older.