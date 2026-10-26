‘Pure arrogance’: anger in Finland as Google illegally fells 250,000 trees for datacentre
The Guardian | Oct 22, 2026 | Miranda Bryant
… you want to have all your doxx in a row.
… Aquaman would probably get sucked into a water-cooling vent.
‘Pure arrogance’: anger in Finland as Google illegally fells 250,000 trees for datacentre
The Guardian | Oct 22, 2026 | Miranda Bryant
… you want to have all your doxx in a row.
… Aquaman would probably get sucked into a water-cooling vent.
…Captain Planet can be counted on to muck things up thoroughly…
…run, forest, run!!!
Let us not be hasty, hoom.
AD is organized into forests and trees. Coincidence?
… it’s too damn cold to organize a successful protest…
Bet the over.
You’d think they’d welcome the heat data centers generate.
F’in’ ingrates.
It is estimated that there are 3 trillion trees on earth. Most people would root for the trees but I’m going out on a limb and saying they need to be cut down a notch or two.
I know this isn’t a very poplar opinion but I think the trees are getting a little big for their birches.
Stump speech.
One attracts dog people and one attracts DOGE people.
The tree huggers bark a lot at their Date A Center picks Jim Otto and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.