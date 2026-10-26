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  6. It is estimated that there are 3 trillion trees on earth. Most people would root for the trees but I’m going out on a limb and saying they need to be cut down a notch or two.
    I know this isn’t a very poplar opinion but I think the trees are getting a little big for their birches.

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