Straight Line of the Day: A Poetry Challenge: Finish This Poem Better Than Smails Did Posted by Oppo on 22 October 2026, 12:00 pm I would call it a slice of Americana, but I never slice.
Here goes….
The two happiest days of a man’s life is the day he buys a boat…and the day he sells it.
(Isn’t there a rule that says not all poems have to rhyme?)
Free verse isn’t free! That’ll be ten bucks, please.
Senior discount?!
Ten pesos por favor, senor.
It’s easy to grin when your ship comes in
And you’ve got the Stock Market beat
But the biggest delight
Is a long cozy night
With the woman you’re longing to meet
It’s easy to grin when your ship comes in
And you’ve got the Stock Market beat
But it just can’t compare
To the triumphant stare
At the enemies laid at your feet
But you’re the Cheshire Cat when you’re living in sin
And you’ve always got something to eat
But a man should frown
When his chips are down
And his cellmate is after his meat