Quote of the Day

A penny for your thoughts.
“The sour, bitter face of our enemy is the face of the chubby girl who always tried to get between you and her hot roommate — except instead of a double-bagger trying to block your shot, she’s now a Democrat trying to condemn you to serfdom. It’s the same face you see worn by malignant amphibians like Elissa Slotkin (D-CIA), a particularly loathsome creature who trumpets her time at the Central Intelligence Agency to establish her phony USA! USA! bona fides. This comes at the same time she supports a Jew-hating communist to be her co-senator who is, at minimum, a slobbering affiliate of the Muslim Brotherhood. Whether her flex is calculated or stupid is a puzzlement; does she think she’s exploiting him instead of being exploited herself? It is useful to remember how the Iranian mullahs took power and then immediately shot all their erstwhile leftist allies. Regardless, they deserve each other; we don’t deserve either. When fascism comes to America, it will come from the left, because the left is where fascism comes from. It will come in the form of a Democrat, a Democrat who pretends to be patriotic and points to her résumé as if it’s proof. And it will be dressed like an HR director at a mid-tier company in a second-tier town.” ~~ Kurt Schlichter
My thoights-
They say that pizza is better with friends, but I still prefer pepperoni.
Where do I send the invoice, and when can I expect the penny to arrive?