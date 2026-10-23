Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 10/16/2026 : New Matches for 10/23/2026

So, how are things looking?
Results from 10/16/2026
|Maryse Guy Mitsouko
|No Preference
|Zena Marshall
|85
|4
|48
|Eunice Gayson
|No Preference
|Mie Hama
|91
|3
|51
New Matches for 10/23/2026
Match 1
Akiko Wakabayashi (Aki) vs (9) Lana Wood (Plenty O’Toole)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Akiko Wakabayashi
|2 – 6 – 0
|542 – 12 – 919
Actress: Akiko Wakabayashi Nationality: Japanese Bond Movie: You Only Live Twice (1967)
Synopsis:
Aki was a senior agent of the Japanese secret service, working directly under its leader Tiger Tanaka. She was confident and independent, and tricked Bond into walking over a trap door, which catapulted him down a steel slide leading to Tanaka’s office. She drove a Toyota 2000GT and saved Bond’s life on many occasions. Mid way though the film, an assassin tried to poison Bond, but Aki was poisoned by mistake.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(9) Lana Wood
|7 – 1 – 0
|1119 – 3 – 549
Actress: Lana Wood Nationality: American Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Synopsis:
Plenty O’Toole was a gold digger from Las Vegas. She helped a man gamble at the craps table, but when he lost all of his money, she lost interest. She turned to leave, but went back after hearing James Bond ask for $10,000 in chips. She helped Bond play craps, and after winning $50,000, she went back to Bond’s suite. Bond girl Tiffany Case was waiting there for Bond, and some mobsters threw Plenty out of the window into the pool below.
Match 2
Tsai Chin (Ling) vs Lola Larson (Bambi)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Tsai Chin
|0 – 8 – 0
|315 – 12 – 1131
Actress: Tsai Chin Nationality: Chinese Bond Movie: You Only Live Twice (1967)
Synopsis:
In the opening scenes of the film, Bond is shown in bed with Ling, as the two discuss why Chinese girls taste different from all other girls. Ling gets up and presses a button that rockets the bed upwards into the wall, and two gunmen enter the room to kill Bond. It is later revealed to the audience that Ling was helping to stage Bond’s death in order to keep his enemies off his back.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Lola Larson
|0 – 8 – 0
|239 – 24 – 1102
Actress: Lola Larson Nationality: American Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Synopsis:
Bambi and Thumper were the two gymnastic bodyguards holding Willard Whyte prisoner in his Las Vegas villa. When Bond enters to rescue Whyte, he meets Bambi and Thumper, who introduce themselves, and then take it in turns to attack Bond, somewhat playfully.