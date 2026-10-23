Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 10/16/2026 : New Matches for 10/23/2026

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So, how are things looking?

 

Results from 10/16/2026

 

 

Maryse Guy Mitsouko No Preference Zena Marshall
85 4 48

 

 

Eunice Gayson No Preference Mie Hama
91 3 51

 

New Matches for 10/23/2026

 

Match 1

 

Akiko Wakabayashi (Aki) vs (9) Lana Wood (Plenty O’Toole)

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Akiko Wakabayashi 2 – 6 – 0 542 – 12 – 919

 

Aki

 

Actress: Akiko Wakabayashi
Nationality: Japanese
Bond Movie: You Only Live Twice (1967)

Synopsis:

Aki was a senior agent of the Japanese secret service, working directly under its leader Tiger Tanaka. She was confident and independent, and tricked Bond into walking over a trap door, which catapulted him down a steel slide leading to Tanaka’s office. She drove a Toyota 2000GT and saved Bond’s life on many occasions. Mid way though the film, an assassin tried to poison Bond, but Aki was poisoned by mistake.

 

Akiko Wakabayashi

 

VS

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
(9) Lana Wood 7 – 1 – 0 1119 – 3 – 549

 

Plenty O’Toole

 

Actress: Lana Wood
Nationality: American
Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Synopsis:

Plenty O’Toole was a gold digger from Las Vegas. She helped a man gamble at the craps table, but when he lost all of his money, she lost interest. She turned to leave, but went back after hearing James Bond ask for $10,000 in chips. She helped Bond play craps, and after winning $50,000, she went back to Bond’s suite. Bond girl Tiffany Case was waiting there for Bond, and some mobsters threw Plenty out of the window into the pool below.

 

Lana Wood

 

Who do you prefer?
24 votes · 24 answers
Vote

 

Match 2

 

Tsai Chin (Ling) vs Lola Larson (Bambi)

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Tsai Chin 0 – 8 – 0 315 – 12 – 1131

 

Ling

 

Actress: Tsai Chin
Nationality: Chinese
Bond Movie: You Only Live Twice (1967)

Synopsis:

In the opening scenes of the film, Bond is shown in bed with Ling, as the two discuss why Chinese girls taste different from all other girls. Ling gets up and presses a button that rockets the bed upwards into the wall, and two gunmen enter the room to kill Bond. It is later revealed to the audience that Ling was helping to stage Bond’s death in order to keep his enemies off his back.

 

Tsai Chin

 

VS

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Lola Larson 0 – 8 – 0 239 – 24 – 1102

 

Bambi

 

Actress: Lola Larson
Nationality: American
Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Synopsis:

Bambi and Thumper were the two gymnastic bodyguards holding Willard Whyte prisoner in his Las Vegas villa. When Bond enters to rescue Whyte, he meets Bambi and Thumper, who introduce themselves, and then take it in turns to attack Bond, somewhat playfully.

 

Lola Larson

 

Who do you prefer?
24 votes · 24 answers
Vote

 

 

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