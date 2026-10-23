15 Comments

      • … and that wasn’t a one-off, for those unfamiliar with Chaplin.

        He was justifiably proud of his ability to compose, arrange, and conduct the musical scores that accompanied his movies in the latter half of his career, when he attained that level of artistic control.

        Think Spielberg, who decides he’ll be John Williams on the production as well.

        Reply to this comment

    • “Never let someone else with limited ability to see your capacity be a limitation on your ambition,” Kamala Harris said at the Columbus, Miss., rally for Democratic Senate hopeful Scott Colom.

      The applause line received barely any reaction from the crowd, prompting the stunned former vice president to painfully deliver it again.

      “Let me repeat that: Never let anybody else’s, somebody else’s limited ability to see your capacity to be a limitation on your ambition.”

      NY Post | 10/22/26

      She won’t shut up, either!

      Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.