Straight Line of the Day: From Beyond the Grave, Michael Jackson Has Asked Me To Stop Trying To Do the Moonwalk. Any Other Messages From Dead Celebrities? Posted by Oppo on 23 October 2026, 12:00 pm
Not long after Michael Jackson died I had dream where he told me to keep on doing the Moonwalk…but give up singing his songs at Karaoke Night.
Messages? Whenever I take them I always put them in the “super important, really gonna read these, employee suggestion” box you set up. You’ve been getting those, right? RIGHT?
Three versions of our suggestion boxes:
Rodney Dangerfield keeps reminding me that I get no respect.
John Belushi told me to cut down on speedballs , right before he warned me about the Ghostbusters remake …
Buster Keaton said thst I should smile more.
Trivia: the music for the song “Smile” was written by Charlie Chaplin as the theme for him movie Modern Times. Years later, others wrote lyrics for it and gave the song its title.
… and that wasn’t a one-off, for those unfamiliar with Chaplin.
He was justifiably proud of his ability to compose, arrange, and conduct the musical scores that accompanied his movies in the latter half of his career, when he attained that level of artistic control.
Think Spielberg, who decides he’ll be John Williams on the production as well.
Marcel Marceau tells me that what seem like impenetrable walls surrounding me are entirely limitations of my own imagination.
Ironically, he won’t shut up about it.
She won’t shut up, either!
Yeah, she’s one of those chatty drunks.
Raquel is telling me she awaits me patiently.
It seems that John Wayne was telling me to “Saddle Up,” not “Sidle Up, Pilgrim.” Makes more sense.
Lindsey Graham told me I was wrong for chanting “Let’s Go Brandon.”I should have said what it really meant.
Blackbeard told me in a dream where his treasure was buried. I woke up and thought: “Mmmmm… Toast and coffee.”