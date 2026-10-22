Cartoons and Memes Posted by walruskkkch on 22 October 2026, 10:00 am “Mr. Walrus, I think we got them now.” “You think the decacurse is broken?” “If it isn’t I pity those poor souls.” Winner 10. This week. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWhich one is funniest?1234567891051 votes · 51 answersVote
I was on a Caribbean Island once (please, no Epstein Island jokes) I’m fairly sure it was Jamaica…it was over 10 years and I’ve been to 80% of all the Isles down there….it’s like the T- shirts say ..”Same sh!t different island ” Anyway, there was HUGE chess board just like that one except on the black pieces side there was a quite attractive young Jamaican lady standing in as the Queen. I never even realized it until my 6 days were almost over…
Too bad — you could have mated.
My wife would have put a huge “CHECKMATE” tattoo on my forehead and sent me back home in a body bag…. 😩
#3 At first I thought the last frame was “Your brain doing government work”, funny. Then I read it better and now I don’t really get it, not funny. For “your brain doing government work” I would also have appreciated a picture of the egg sitting on the counter still in shell but rotting.
#4 Stupid question. Even if you can legally do it, you’re still going to get pulled over and have to show the cops the second person, defeating the point of using the carpool lane to get somewhere faster.
#6 Why does homey have on two watches but one shoe? AI FTW!
#3 Gas to electric for cooking your brain.