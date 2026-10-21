Straight Line of the Day: As It Happens, Macron Is Here in America Drinking Champagne and Playing Nintendo With Me as His Country Burns. Any Suggestions for Him? Posted by Oppo on 21 October 2026, 12:00 pm
If Oppo wants to play a two-player game head-to-head, don’t use the controller he offers you – he’s built in a millisecond delay that gives him all the edge he needs…
The only thing I can think of is switch the Nintendo for Rock’em Sock’em Robots and the champagne for a case of Lone Star Beer.
If Oppo offers to cut the cheese, don’t be expecting Camembert…
I suggest he try playing live action frogger during rush hour.
I suggest he adopts some of the ways of IMAO and it’s contributors.
I suggest he choke to death on cheetos and mountain dew during a game of mariokart while getting mocked online by some 12 year old.
Save your lame-ass French taunts – he’s heard them all, and much worse…
Any suggestions for him?
Sorry, can’t really help you out. I never had a Nintendo, just PlayStation.
After Brigitte is required to wear a Burka in public you can stick just about anyone under there.
Tell him his mother was a hamster and his father smelt of elderberries.
…or, “It’s people like you what causes unrest”…
Move to sanctuary state and hope Tom Holman doesn’t find you.