10 Comments

  4. I suggest he try playing live action frogger during rush hour.

    I suggest he adopts some of the ways of IMAO and it’s contributors.

    I suggest he choke to death on cheetos and mountain dew during a game of mariokart while getting mocked online by some 12 year old.

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