Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 10/14/2026 : New Matches for 10/21/2026

Hi guys 10 rounds are in the books and we have reshuffled the top 16 Bond Girls. That’s the good news, the bad news is I got another schedule glitch. One match has already been played but there are no corresponding mismartched pairs for another match. I can’t eplain it so all I can do is have the two girls sit this round out and see if the glitch shows up in later rounds. Quite frustrating. So, let’s get on with it.

Results from 10/14/2026

(1) Barbara Bach No Preference Carmen du Sautoy 196 2 6

(3) Eva Green No Preference Talisa Soto 142 1 46

New Matches for 10/21/2026

Match 1

(2) Diane Rigg (Teresa di Vicenzo) vs (1) Barbara Bach (Anya Amasova)

Contestant Record Total Scores (2) Diana Rigg 10 – 0 – 0 1873 – 11 – 491

Actress: Diana Rigg Nationality: English Bond Movie: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) Synopsis: Contessa Teresa di Vicenzo was the most important girl in Bond’s life, becoming Mrs Tracy Bond by the end of the film. Starting out troubled and suicidal, Tracy was rescued by Bond, who gradually fell in love with her. At their wedding, Bond vowed that they would have all the time in the world together. In a tragic twist of irony, Tracy was assassinated by Ernst Stavro Blofeld as the pair were stopped at a roadside to remove the flowers from their car.

VS

Contestant Record Total Scores (1) Barbara Bach 10 – 0 – 0 2125 – 10 – 282

Actress: Barbara Bach Nationality: American Bond Movie: The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) Synopsis: Anya Amasova, code name ‘Triple X’, was a KGB agent working under General Gogol. She had the same mission as Bond, to retrieve stolen microfilms for a submarine tracking system. After half co-operating and half getting in the way of each other, Bond and Amasova meet their bosses at the Egyptian HQ, who tell them that MI6 and the KGB are now co-operating, and the two should work together.

Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Diana Rigg +4

Diana Rigg +3

Diana Rigg +2

Diana Rigg +1

No Preference

Barbara Bach +1

Barbara Bach +2

Barbara Bach +3

Barbara Bach +4 34 votes · 34 answers Vote

Match 2

(5) Caroline Munro (Naomi) vs Carmen du Sautoy (Saide)

Contestant Record Total Scores (5) Caroline Munro 9 – 1 – 0 1559 – 14 – 530

Actress: Caroline Munro Nationality: English Bond Movie: The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) Synopsis: Naomi was an aid for Karl Stromberg, and escorted Bond and Anya Amasova to Stromberg’s oceanic citadel, the Atlantis. After Bond’s meeting ended, Stromberg instructed henchman Jaws to kill the two spies. In an intense chase sequence with Bond and Amasova driving a Lotus Esprit, Jaws shot at them from a car, another henchmen tried to kill them with a sidecar-missile, and Naomi tried to shoot them down from a helicopter. She met her end as Bond blew up her helicopter with a surface-to-air missile.

VS

Contestant Record Total Scores Carmen du Sautoy 1 – 9 – 0 332 – 33 – 1611

Actress: Carmen du Sautoy Nationality: English Bond Movie: The Man with the Golden Gun (1974) Synopsis: Saida was a Lebanese belly dancer, and the ex-lover of agent 002, Bill Fairbanks. When Fairbanks is found dead, Bond visits Saida to find out what happened. Saida mentions that she found the bullet that killed Fairbanks and now uses it as a lucky charm belly button. Bond tries to casually steal the bullet, but after getting hit on the back by the club bouncer, he swallows it by mistake.