Sympathy for the Drivel

Ilhan Omar doubles down on ‘real name’ when confronted at Mall of Somalia

Fox News | 10/23/26 | Hannah Brennan

Her comments come after two people familiar with the ongoing investigation into the Somali-born congresswoman, including a law enforcement source, said that her real name is Ilhan Nur Said Elmi. The last name is the same as her ex-husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, who is alleged to be her brother.

Federal prosecutors referred to the Minnesota Democrat as “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar,” in a Wednesday filing in D.C. federal court, as first reported by Fox News Digital. One source said the language used for her name in the filing reflected the evidence that has so far been compiled in the immigration fraud investigation.