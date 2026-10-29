Quote of the Day

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Let’s wrap this thing up.

 

“Republicans are learning that the law is a door that only swings in one direction. Democrats can do illegal and unconstitutional things — like enacting DACA, or putting noncitizens on voting rolls — but when Republicans try to undo these things, judges prevent them from doing so.” ~~ Joel Pollak

 

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