Quote of the Day

Let’s wrap this thing up.
“Republicans are learning that the law is a door that only swings in one direction. Democrats can do illegal and unconstitutional things — like enacting DACA, or putting noncitizens on voting rolls — but when Republicans try to undo these things, judges prevent them from doing so.” ~~ Joel Pollak
Government action is like the Blob, it keeps getting bigger by devouring everything in its path, and there’s nothing that can stop it…
Paradoxically, the same goes for government inaction.
i.e., how many political operatives have ever gone to jail?
This is why the Democrats spent a lot of time during the reign of Otto Pen to get judges installed throughout the country. They knew Lawfare was going to be used to further their agenda.