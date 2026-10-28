Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 10/21/2026 : New Matches for 10/28/2026

On balance, everything is going swimmingly.
Results from 10/21/2026
|(1) Barbara Bach
|No Preference
|(2) Diana Rigg
|135
|0
|102
|(5) Caroline Munro
|No Preference
|Carmen du Sautoy
|217
|2
|16
New Matches for 10/28/2026
Match 1
Olga Bisera (Felicca) vs Maud Adams (Andrea Anders, Octopussy)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Olga Bisera
|1 – 9 – 0
|459 – 17 – 1502
Actress: Olga Bisera Nationality: Bosnian Bond Movie: The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
Synopsis:
Felicca worked for Aziz Fekkesh, a black market dealer who was selling the microfilms of a submarine tracking system. Fekkesh instructed Felicca to entertain Bond, should he call round, so that henchman Sandor could kill him. In their brief time together, Felicca took a liking to Bond, and when she saw Sandor about to shoot him, she spun round and took the bullet herself.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(10) Maud Adams
|8 – 2 – 0
|1460 – 16 – 705
Actress: Maud Adams Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
Synopsis:
Miss Anders was the girlfriend of Francisco Scaramanga, the $1 million a shot assassin, the man with the golden gun. She sent a golden bullet to MI6 with 007 engraved on the side, so that it would be thought that Scaramanga had Bond on his hit list. Miss Anders was hoping that Bond would respond to the threat and kill Scaramanga, freeing her from his possession. However, Scaramanga learnt of her betrayal and shot her through the heart.
Actress: Maud Adams Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: Octopussy (1983)
Synopsis:
Octopussy ran an all-women floating island, the girls of which were acrobats for a circus that was a front for a jewellery smuggling operation. She was a partner in crime with Kamal Khan, who stole the jewellery for himself and tried to kill Octopussy. Octopussy saved Bond’s life, and Bond repaid the debt by saving hers. After killing Khan, Bond and Octopussy sail into the sunset, with the acrobat girls rowing for them.
Match 2
(13) Lois Chiles (Holly Goodhead) vs (11) Britt Ekland (Mary Goodnight)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(13) Lois Chiles
|7 – 3 – 0
|1254 – 16 – 682
Actress: Lois Chiles Nationality: American Bond Movie: Moonraker (1979)
Synopsis:
Holly Goodhead was a CIA agent working undercover as an astronaut for the Hugo Drax organization. After spending the night together with Bond, the two met up at the top of Sugarloaf mountain in Rio. On the cable car ride down, Jaws tried to kill them, and Holly’s cover was blown. Bond managed to escape, and rescued Holly after the pair were almost killed in a rocket blast chamber. They went to space together and shot down Drax’s globes that contained fatal gases meant to kill the human race on Earth.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(11) Britt Ekland
|7 – 3 – 0
|1437 – 16 – 761
Actress: Britt Ekland Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
Synopsis:
Mary Goodnight was Bond’s assistant in Hong Kong, and previously his secretary in London. She helps Bond to locate Miss Anders, the girlfriend of hitman Scaramanga. The two almost spend the night together on multiple occasions, and at one point Goodnight is embarrassingly shoved into a cupboard when Miss Anders pays Bond a surprise visit. Goodnight is eventually kidnapped by Scaramanga, but after Bond kills him, Goodnight helps Bond escape his Island.
Norma Jeane Mortenson was way more attractive than Marilyn Monroe.