Straight Lines of the Day Will Be Handled By My Legal Team

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Alan Dershowitz, a Harvard Law School professor emeritus and former criminal defense attorney, says he would advise Oppo to contact a lawyer and avoid making any public statements, allowing legal counsel to handle questions.

Today’s:

[Redacted] allegedly [paragraph redacted] Mika [redacted] [op. cit.].

Fun, isn’t it?

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