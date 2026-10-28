Straight Lines of the Day Will Be Handled By My Legal Team

Alan Dershowitz, a Harvard Law School professor emeritus and former criminal defense attorney, says he would advise Oppo to contact a lawyer and avoid making any public statements, allowing legal counsel to handle questions.
Today’s:
[Redacted] allegedly [paragraph redacted] Mika [redacted] [op. cit.].
Fun, isn’t it?
“I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Mika Brzezinski…” Official, lawyer-approved statement
I knew you would be in some legal trouble that day you called yourself Oppoheimer…
Oppo has no association, personal or financial, with the entity known as “The Leering Center”…