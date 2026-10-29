Climatologists Warn of Disturbing Fallout From El Niñcompoop Posted by Oppo on 29 October 2026, 3:00 pm
Niñcompoop is the Spanish word for Seagull poop. The birds will poop in the air during a storm and it can carry it as far north as Enid Oklahoma and it makes very interesting looking hail.
I’m unconvinced. What do the cosmetologists think?
You can’t put lipstick on a pig, or diapers on a duck, let alone a migratory sea bird…
I checked the Farmer’s Almanac and it’s predicting a shitstorm this January. Take heed.
Well sh** …I didn’t know we could say sh**.
[Oppo sez: Kind of a, sad to say, judgement call — Harvey said “if it’s integral to the very heart of the joke and the post, then allow it, but not otherwise.”
In other words, if it just wouldn’t work, edited, then consider it, and hope it doesn’t come up too often.]
Well double sh!t.