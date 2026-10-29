5 Comments

  4. Don’t Make These Common Halloween Mistakes:
    Carve your pumpkin weeks ahead—unless your theme is “compost with a face.”
    Wear a costume you can’t sit in.
    Forget the bathroom plan—a full-body zipper is the real Halloween villain.
    Leave the candy bowl unattended—“take one” is folklore.

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