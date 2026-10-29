Straight Line of the Day: Don’t Make These Common Halloween Mistakes: … Posted by Oppo on 29 October 2026, 12:00 pm For example: Kids in colorful costumes, even though bearing candy, are not piñatas. It’s “Halloween,” not “Follow In.” 1
Also…take it from me. Never walk into a bank on Halloween Day wearing a Halloween mask just wanting to deposit some money.
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Sacrifices to Ulhmet must be somebody you know and actually hold in high regard. It isn’t really a sacrifice to lose a complete stranger or an enemy, is it?
Check with your homeowners insurance company to see if damages resulting from handing out Necco Wafers, JuJuBes or Candy Corn is actually covered.
Don’t Make These Common Halloween Mistakes:
Carve your pumpkin weeks ahead—unless your theme is “compost with a face.”
Wear a costume you can’t sit in.
Forget the bathroom plan—a full-body zipper is the real Halloween villain.
Leave the candy bowl unattended—“take one” is folklore.
Never cut eyeholes in your mom’s favorite sheets to be a ghost…