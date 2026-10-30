A silly and naive breakdown of journalists’ silly and naive assumptions about how they can manipulate you — if you’re silly and naive.

Firefox Brings Back

“Brings Back”? Good! I like returning to things I’m already familiar and comfortable with! Good for you, Firefox!

Internet Icons

“Icons”? As I said, I like returning to things I’m already familiar and comfortable with! Good for you, Firefox!

For New

New? That’s good. Good for you, Firefox!

Anti-Tracking,

I’m all for anti-tracking. Good for you, Firefox!

Anti-AI

I’m also anti-AI, although I’m not sure why, or what it does. But good for you, Firefox!

Campaign

A campaign? That sounds like they’re committed to taking decisive action for a principle, and have a plan of action, like Grant in the Civil War, or Washington at Yorktown, or Blackjack Pershing against the Humvees or someone. Good for you, Firefox!

Sick of web browsers tracking your every move

I sure wouldn’t like that! I didn’t know they did that, but I suspected it and now I’m sick of it. You guessed my mood absolutely correctly, journalist (and Firefox).

and forcing intrusive,

Yuck! No, thanks, journalist and Firefox!

unnecessary

Ugh. You had me at “intrusive.” You say they’re unnecessary, too, journalist and Firefox?

AI features on you?

I am not sure what AI features look like or operate like, but neither men nor women like things being forced upon them. It sounds like I should join in fighting against “AI features.” Joining together and fighting are good, especially if these features are as intrusive and unnecessary as you say, journalist and Firefox.

Apparently, you’re not alone.

You are such a comfort to me, journalist. Just to know that I am not alone means so much. It is a great comfort. I am starting to like you. And I suspect, (perhaps not mistakenly?) that Firefox too shares both your sympathy and empathy. This would explain your following point:

Some of your favorite internet personalities

Who? It is, by the way, a comfort that you know me so well.

— and real-life memes

I regret to confess I’m not sure what that phrase means.

from the late 2000s and early 2010s — are joining forces

They seem united, and unity is usually a good thing. Not in communism, but in a “Let’s all band together to improve things” sense.

to promote Firefox,

Hooray! Icons putting aside any differences, to band together to promote Firefox! But who are these favorite internet personalities of mine? I could do with a memory refresher.

a browser

A browser? That’s a good thing. I remember clearly that I need one and use one. Firefox is a browser, which is good.

that’s pushing back against

What? Don’t give up the struggle, plucky Firefox!

online tracking

Boo! Go, plucky Firefox!

and unwanted AI features.

Boo! Go, plucky Firefox!

Mozilla, the non-profit organization

They are altruistic? They don’t make any profit? I like them. I like altruistic.

behind the Firefox web browser,

Again, a browser’s a good thing, and I remember clearly that I need one and use one. Firefox is a browser, which is good.

has just launched

“Just” is the same as “new.” I’m really getting news. Thanks, journalist.

a new ad campaign

See? New. I got there before you, journalist. And new is usually good, or at least interesting.

to draw internet users away from AI-filled

If it’s filled with AI, that is bad. At least, it sounds bad. Like “filled with artificial ingredients” or something. Those are those “AI Features” you warned me about earlier, aren’t they? Thank goodness Firefox probably doesn’t use AI at all.

Google Chrome

No idea what AI-filled Google Chrome is, but it’s a computer thing for sure, not necessarily a browser — which is good — like Firefox.

and back to Firefox’s heyday

Heydays are usually good, and sound old-fashioned.

in the late 2000s and early 2010s,

As I’ve said, I like returning to things I’m already familiar and comfortable with! Good for you, Firefox!

when Firefox commanded

Commanding things is good, and doing it in the past is even better (i.e., familiar and comfortable)

up to 32 percent of the global browser market share.

Wow! Is that a lot? I don’t know. “Commanding” is such a fluid term. But note that it was a browser, as opposed to whatever Google Chrome pretends to be.

To do that, Mozilla has brought together

Bringing together is awesome. Sounds like unity, and also sounds altruistic.

some of the biggest internet personalities of that era

Wow! Who?

for a new

You know how I like “new.”

ad campaign

You know how I like “campaigns.”

called “Come Back to Firefox.”

You know how I like “coming back” to things. As I’ve reiterated twice now and iterated three times, I like returning to things I’m already familiar and comfortable with!

Good for you for never using AI, Firefox!