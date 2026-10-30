… In a more recent study, this one conducted by researchers at England’s Manchester University in 2005, scientists actually came up with a mathematical formula to calculate the extent of the “beer goggle” effect on a given individual in a given situation. Their reasoning for creating this formula is that alcohol is not really the only factor affecting the drunken perception of beauty. Other factors, according to their research, include:

How brightly lit the area is

The observer’s eye-sight quality

The amount of smoke in the air

The distance of the observer from the observed

The formula goes like this:

where:

An is the number of servings of alcohol

is the number of servings of alcohol S is the smokiness of the area on a scale of 0 – 10

is the smokiness of the area on a scale of 0 – 10 L is the lighting level of the area, measured in candelas per square meter, in which 150 is normal room lightning

is the lighting level of the area, measured in candelas per square meter, in which 150 is normal room lightning Vo is Snellen visual acuity, in which 6/6 is normal and 6/12 is the lower limit at which someone is able to drive

is Snellen visual acuity, in which 6/6 is normal and 6/12 is the lower limit at which someone is able to drive d is the distance between the observer and the observed, measured in meters [source: BBC News]

The formula works out a “beer goggle” score ranging from 1 to 100+. When ø = 1, the observer is perceiving the same degree of beauty he or she would perceive in a sober state. At 100+, everybody in the room is a perfect 10.

— Is There a Mathematical Formula for the ‘Beer Goggles’ Effect?

How Stuff Works | Julia Layton